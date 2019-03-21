AUGUSTA – Maine will receive just over $2.3 million as part of a federal grant to help combat the nation’s opioid overdose crisis.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it would release an additional $487 million to supplement first-year funding through its State Opioid Response grant program. The awards to U.S. states and territories are part of an effort by the administration of President Donald Trump and HHS’s Five-Point Opioid Strategy.

Together with $933 million in second-year, continuation awards to be provided under the program later this year, the total amount of opioid response grants to states and territories this year will exceed $1.4 billion.

The grant to Maine is to support the state’s ongoing work to “connect residents to effective treatments.” The funding is meant to expand access to medication-assisted treatment with appropriate social supports.

The State Opioid Response grants are administered by HHS’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and aim to address the opioid crisis by increasing medication assisted treatment with three Food and Drug Administration approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

“Strategies such as employing psychosocial supports, community recovery services and MAT using medicines approved by the FDA constitute the gold standard of treatment for opioid use disorders,” Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, said in a prepared statement.

Details on how the funding would be used specifically in Maine were not immediately available.

SAMHSA also operates a 24/7, national Helpline that people can call to find treatment referral resources for mental health or substance use disorders: 800-662-HELP (4357).

People can visit https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/ to locate those resources, as well.

This story will be updated.

