Michelle Boyer, of Augusta, was inducted into the Whitefield Lions Club on March 14 during a regular meeting held at the Lions Den in Coopers Mills.
First Vice President Lion Donna Brooks, of Jefferson, performed the induction ceremony. Boyer is sponsored by Lion Barry Tibbetts, of Whitefield.
For more information, visit whitefieldlions.com or call Whitefield Lions Club President Kim Haskell at 446-2545.
