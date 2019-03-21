IN ANSON, Wednesday at 1:34 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN AVON, Thursday at 3:02 a.m., a vehicle crash involving injury was reported on River Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 10:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

Thursday at 8:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:28 p.m., a caller from Middle Road reported a scam.

2:13 p.m., trespassing was reported on Summit Street.

3:25 p.m., a caller from Pirate Lane reported a scam.

6:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 3:38 p.m., a fire was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 10:40 a.m., a fire and smoke investigation was reportedly conducted on Madison Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Wednesday at 5:55 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Carrabassett Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 1:12 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 12:52 p.m., a caller from Summer Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

6:49 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

9:33 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

Thursday at 1:22 a.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

11:20 p.m., kidnapping was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Wednesday at 11:28 a.m., a caller from Bridge Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:48 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Salem Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 11:14 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

4:09 p.m., an assault was reported on School Street.

5:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Higgins Road.

IN ROCKWOOD STRIP, a theft was reported, no location given.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:39 p.m., trespassing was reported on Union Street.

2:29 p.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile problem was reported on North Avenue.

6:04 p.m., an assault was reported on Cote Street.

10:28 p.m., loud noise was reported on Leavitt Street.

Thursday at 8:31 a.m., harassment was reported on East Street.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 4:09 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on South Main Stret.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 6:20 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Sterry Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 8:36 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

10:46 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

11:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls.

11:59 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Wilson Park.

2:39 p.m., harassment was reported on Louise Avenue.

10:58 p.m., noise was reported on Gray Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 12:11 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 4:14 a.m., noise was reported on Gray Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., Alvin E. Snow, 63, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing and domestic violence criminal threatening.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., Richard F. Holton, 61, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:09 p.m., Faith M. Walsh, 20, of Hartland, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 3 p.m., Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

10:56 p.m., Travis Lajoy, 44, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

11 p.m., Cameron Brooks-Emery, 18, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of obstructing government administration and minor consuming liquor.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., Deira Zuniga, 32, of Somerset County, was summoned on a charge of operating without a license.

