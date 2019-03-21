Augusta — The Pine Tree Council of the Boy Scouts of America will honor the employees of Central Maine Power Co. and its CEO Douglas Herling during its annual dinner and award ceremony from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Le Club Calumet, 334 River Road. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Pine Tree Council Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner welcomes business and community leaders from across the Kennebec Valley, according to a news release from BSA.

“Like the Boy Scouts, Central Maine Power employees and leaders have a history of more than 100 years of service to Maine communities,” said Ian Baker, Kennebec Valley, BSA Executive, according to the release. “For four summers CMP helped the Pine Tree Council welcome National Guard servicemen and -women to the state to train and rebuild scouting facilities. And, in addition to company commitments, nearly 900 CMP employees across the state are dedicated to the success of Maine youth through their local community leadership and involvement.”

To reserve a seat and for more information, contact Ian Baker at [email protected] or 540-379-8008.

