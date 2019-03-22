Enterprise Grange’s annual “Art Fest by the Kennebec,” featuring local artists, will be celebrated from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at the Grange at 15 Alexander Reed Road in Richmond.

The free exhibit will include artists’ works for sale, as well as exhibits by students celebrating “Art in the Schools” Month from Maine Junior Grangers, Chop Point School, Dresden and Richmond schools and homeschoolers.

The show will feature the work of local artists, many will create their works on site, welcoming interaction and demonstrating how they create their art.

The exhibit will include:

• Wood Carvings/Whittling by Gus Frank, who instructs at Long Branch School, and carves and sculpts with Maine wood;

• photos by Keith Dirago — nature photos on canvas, tiles and metal;

• stained glass creations by Mary Louise Dailey, an internationally acclaimed stained-glass artist;

• book art and needle felting by Julie Ann Moulton;

• children’s books by Meadow Rue Merrill, who will sign her “The Backward Easter Egg Hunt” book and there will be plastic Easter Eggs with prizes for children with an adult;

• paintings by Jim Decker, on view will be “Painting the simple country life that I love”;

• paintings by Samantha Merrill — tugging at emotions using “good light” with her seascapes and undersea artwork;

• Canvas and sewing crafts by Phyllis Green, featuring wood barn quilt squares; and

• painting by Ernie DeRaps, a retired Coast Guard Lighthouse keeper, who started painting when he turned 80.

Proceeds from the bake sale and lunches will benefit the Grange Handicap Access Fund.

For more information, contact Marilyn Stinson, Enterprise Grange community services coordinator, at 737-2611, [email protected] or visit the Grange’s Facebook page.

