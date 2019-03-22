FREEPORT — L.L.Bean is thinking summer and songs.

The iconic Maine retailer teased a partial lineup for its annual free summer concert series Friday.

Playing Summer in the Park so far:

July 4: The War And Treaty, a husband and wife duo whose music Rolling Stone called “joyous, gospel-style harmonizing with superb country-soul arrangements and powerful statements of devotion.”

July 13: Gone West, Grammy winner Colbie Caillat’s new band

July 27: AJR, a three-brother indie pop band

August 3: Mat Kearney, a Nashville singer-songwriter

August 17: Anderson East, an R&B musician

“So many of us look forward to summer in Maine, and our Summer in the Park concert series is one of the highlights of the season,” Kelly Warsky, manager of brand experience at L.L.Bean, said in a news release. “We want to share just a hint of the great things we have in store.”

Details on the rest of the 2019 lineup are expected in May. Now in its 21st year, the free shows typically draw 1,000 spectators to the lawn beside the store but have attracted as many as 9,000, according to a spokesman.

