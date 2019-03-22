LEWISTON — Ashley Pratt and Zachary Smith, two of the 48 students from Bates College’s winter sports teams, have received All Academic honors from the New England Small College Athletic Conference.
Pratt, of Greene, is a member of the Women’s Track & Field team. Pratt, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Pratt, of Greene, is a 2016 graduate of Leavitt Area High School. She is majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry at Bates.
Smith, of Waterville, is a member of the Men’s Track & Field team. Smith, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick D. Smith, of Waterville, is a 2017 graduate of Waterville Senior High School.
To be honored, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 (raised from 3.40 a year ago).
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel March 22 police log
-
Nation & World
President Donald Trump to nominate Stephen Moore, to Federal Reserve
-
Local & State
The Island Rover, built in a backyard, ready for launch but can’t get to the water
-
New England
Pease Air National Guard base to say goodbye to last refueling tanker
-
News
Farmington voters to consider support of NECEC project, marijuana ordinance