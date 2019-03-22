LEWISTON — Ashley Pratt and Zachary Smith, two of the 48 students from Bates College’s winter sports teams, have received All Academic honors from the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

Pratt, of Greene, is a member of the Women’s Track & Field team. Pratt, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Pratt, of Greene, is a 2016 graduate of Leavitt Area High School. She is majoring in neuroscience and minoring in chemistry at Bates.

Smith, of Waterville, is a member of the Men’s Track & Field team. Smith, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick D. Smith, of Waterville, is a 2017 graduate of Waterville Senior High School.

To be honored, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50 (raised from 3.40 a year ago).

