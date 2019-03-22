WATERVILLE — The Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter recently received a donation from the Waterville Elks Lodge 905 presented by Kelly Pillsbury, Axalted Ruler and David Anderson, trustee. Shelter Manager Richard Compagnon was on hand to accept the donation.

“We are so pleased. This is an amazing donation that is greatly needed and so much appreciated” said Compagnon, according to the release from the shelter.

The donation consisted of food (chicken, ham, pork loin, beef steaks and hamburgers) and essentials for guests who will soon move into apartments (vacuum cleaner, dishes, utensils, drinking glasses, toasters, coffeemakers, microwave ovens and cookware).

The shelter’s mission is to end homelessness in Mid-Maine one person, one family, one child at a time. The shelter has a new partnership opportunity called “Feeding 50 Challenge” that invites individuals, businesses and organizations alike to supply the food items needed to prepare meals for its 50-plus guests a day.

There is a list of needs to help stock the pantry and freezer online at shelterme.org.

If interested in preparing meals to donate, call Catherine Haskell at the shelter at 872-8082.

