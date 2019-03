IN ANSON, Friday at 8:49 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on River Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:51 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

9:01 p.m., an assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 1:39 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Green Road.

1:41 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cardinal Drive.

6:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

7:55 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:02 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 7:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Gibson Court.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:40 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Whittier Road.

1:11 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Wilton Road.

2:53 p.m., a burglary was reported on Mason Road.

3:28 p.m., juvenile offenses were reported on High Street.

4:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Highland Avenue.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Lamkin Lane.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 3:58 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Wellington Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 1:13 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hardy Street.

12:40 p.m., police made an arrest on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 1:29 p.m., trespass was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:31 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

9:10 p.m., noise was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 6:05 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Cottage Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:25 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from School Street.

6:05 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Canaan Road.

9:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Higgins Road.

9:51 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Higgins Road.

Friday at 7:18 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

8:26 a.m., threatening was reported on A Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 4:11 p.m., an assault was reported on Papoose Lane.

Friday at 3:31 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pond Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 8:31 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from East Street.

12:47 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Avenue.

4:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Family Circle.

5:07 p.m., trespass was reported on Canaan Road.

IN SOLON, Thursday at 9:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rowell Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:56 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Gold Street.

9:39 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Ryan Drive.

10:55 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Armory Road.

12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Lawrence Street.

3:11 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

5:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Moor Street.

5:43 p.m., a caller from North Street reported a person was missing.

6:45 p.m., threatening was reported on College Avenue.

7:14 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

7:23 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on West River Road.

8:43 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

8:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

10:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Edgemont Avenue.

Friday at 12:55 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Friday at 12:11 a.m., a caller from Main Street requested a person be removed from the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Cushman Road.

9:16 a.m., a drug offense was reported to the police department.

9:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Victor Terrace.

1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Cushman Road.

11:57 p.m., noise was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Friday at 4:39 a.m., a fight was reported on Cushman Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 7 p.m., Jason M. Haskell, 46, of Troy, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and failure to register vehicle.

9:01 p.m., Paul E. Trask, 47, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 7:41 p.m., Charles Alan Quimby, 38, of Mercer, was arrested on a charge of operating after habitual offender.

Also at 7:41 p.m., Casey W. Merry, 38, of Mercer, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:53 a.m., Dustin Lewis Everett, 35, of Skowhegan, was brought to the county jail on a writ.

1:31 p.m., Dennis Jay Peters, 57, of Madison, was arrested on a probation hold.

1:38 p.m., Jean F. Pouliot, 70, of Madison, was arrested on three warrants for failure to appear in court.

1:59 p.m., David Matthew White, 44, of Cornville, was arrested on two counts of operating while his license was suspended or revoked.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:42 a.m., Isaiah Bilodeau, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of criminal threatening and disorderly conduct.

Also at 4:42 a.m., Kyara Severson, 19, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

4 p.m., James Dostie, 33, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

7:20 p.m., Jujay Santiago, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 12:24 a.m., Lorraine D. Larrabee, 58, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of assault.

