WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump says he will nominate Stephen Moore, a prominent conservative economist, to fill a vacancy on the Federal Reserve’s seven-member board.
Moore served as an economic adviser to Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, helping to draft Trump’s tax cut plan. There are currently two vacancies on the Fed board.
The president was harshly critical of the Fed’s rate hikes last year and has continued to criticize actions by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell even after the central bank this week announced it expected no rate hikes this year.
-
Community
Local Bates College student athletes honored
-
Local & State
Morning Sentinel March 22 police log
-
Nation & World
President Donald Trump to nominate Stephen Moore, to Federal Reserve
-
Local & State
The Island Rover, built in a backyard, ready for launch but can’t get to the water
-
New England
Pease Air National Guard base to say goodbye to last refueling tanker