Isn’t it wonderful that Democrats in the Maine Legislature have introduced a bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs (“Senate Democrats roll out plan to give Mainers relief from high prescription prices,” March 12).

Now it would be even better if they introduced and passed a bill which lowers the cost of government — that is something they can actually get done.

Paul Anderson

Augusta

