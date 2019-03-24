In this time of mistrust of government and our institutions, I am writing in praise of the VA Maine Healthcare System at Togus.

I have fairly complex health issues. In the last two months I have had seven trips to the emergency department at Togus. This lead to referrals to several specialists, which were scheduled promptly, one within 24 hours.

The care has been compassionate and extremely competent. The service was swift. The doctors were very good, the nursing staff especially compassionate. The support staff was very professional. This caring attitude extended to include the housekeeping staff, who always asked how you were doing, had a kind word and wished you well.

The staff deserves the highest praise for there care of me during this trying time I have been going through. My heartfelt thanks to all of them.

If you are a veteran in need of care, do not hesitate to go there. In my opinion they provide some of the best health care you can get.

James P. Wood

Augusta

