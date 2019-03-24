IN AUGUSTA on Saturday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.

11:29 a.m., a well-being check was made at Cushnoc Crossing.

12:20 p.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.

12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.

1:50 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.

1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.

2:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

2:52 p.m., property was recovered on Airport Road.

3 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

3:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.

4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

5:42 p.m., a theft was reported on West River Road.

5:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

5:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.

8:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Commercial Street.

8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Crescent Street.

9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Avenue.

9:29 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Lambert Avenue.

10:55 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made at Hillcrest Street and Florence Street Place.

Sunday at 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

2:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 6:27 p.m. at Water and Bond streets, a 45-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration of greater than 150 days.

7:03 p.m. on Stephen King Drive, a 39-year-old Dixfield woman was issued a summons on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration of greater than 150 days.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: