IN AUGUSTA on Saturday at 11:06 a.m., a well-being check was made on Sewall Street.
11:29 a.m., a well-being check was made at Cushnoc Crossing.
12:20 p.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
12:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Crossing Way and Western Avenue.
1:50 p.m., property was recovered on Western Avenue.
1:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crosby Street.
2:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
2:52 p.m., property was recovered on Airport Road.
3 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
3:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.
3:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Middle Street.
4:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
5:42 p.m., a theft was reported on West River Road.
5:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
5:49 p.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.
6:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mud Mill Road.
8:04 p.m., a well-being check was made on Commercial Street.
8:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Crescent Street.
9:17 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Avenue.
9:29 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Lambert Avenue.
10:55 p.m., a wild animal complaint was made at Hillcrest Street and Florence Street Place.
Sunday at 12:07 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
2:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, on Saturday at 6:27 p.m. at Water and Bond streets, a 45-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration of greater than 150 days.
7:03 p.m. on Stephen King Drive, a 39-year-old Dixfield woman was issued a summons on the charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration of greater than 150 days.
