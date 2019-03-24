IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Saturday at 2:02 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:51 a.m., a water-related complaint was made on Village Road.

5:51 p.m., a water-related complaint was made on King Street.

10:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

Sunday at 1:06 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Bickford Drive.

1:13 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ohio Hill Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street and Broadway.

4:42 p.m., a late report of an assault was made on High Street.

5:30 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Quebec Street.

Sunday at 12:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road and County Way.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 10:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hubbard Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Saturday at 4:10 p.m., disturbance was reported on Forrest Haven Drive.

IN JAY, Saturday at 5:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Hidden Circle.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 1:45 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairfield Street.

8:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 1:13 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

7:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

7:27 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 10:39 a.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., a report of assault led to an arrest on Canaan Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 1:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 2:19 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Sherwood Court.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 10:05 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Village Road.

IN SOLON, Sunday at 12:27 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Drury Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 11:41 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Whispering Brook Lane.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:23 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Place.

11:58 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Silver Street.

12:32 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:05 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Lloyd Road and First Rangeway.

4:33 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.

6:13 p.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest in JFK Plaza.

7:37 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

9:05 p.m., a drug offense was reported on North Riverside Drive.

9:12 p.m., harassment was reported on West Street.

11:25 p.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Temple Street.

11:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.

Sunday at 12:49 a.m., a fight was reported on Silver Street.

1:15 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Silver Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 5:04 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Village View Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 12:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

4:37 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Bellevue Street.

8:24 p.m., a fight was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., Christopher James Warren, 35, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

Sunday at 3:18 a.m., David Bartlett, 56, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault with priors.

4:45 a.m., Stephen Guy Booker, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with priors, assault on an officer, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:41 p.m., Jamar R. Stones, 30, of Shawmut, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

6:15 p.m., Nathan Spaulding, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and charges of false attachment of plates, operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

11:41 p.m., Sherry Gagne, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 1:29 a.m., Taylor W. Boutin, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (one prior).

