AUGUSTA — Room 208 of the State House’s Cross Building was packed to capacity as members of the public gathered to share reactions to a proposed bill to ban Native American mascots from public schools.

The legislative Committee on Educational and Cultural Affairs held public testimony on a bill to ban the use of Native American imagery and mascots from public schools in the state on Monday afternoon.

Barry Dana, former chief of the Penobscot Nation, said that the use of Native American iconography is far from a complimentary gesture.

“Am I honored as a Native American person (by the use of these mascots)? No,” he said. “It’s the same thing as shoving garlic down my throat and telling me I like it.”

“(This is a) legacy of racist entitlement and distorted imagery related to our people,” added Sherri Mitchell, a member of the Penobscot Nation and indigenous rights attorney.

Rep. Benjamin Collings introduced the bill to the committee on Monday. As someone who grew up in Old Town during the era of the Old Town Indians — a mascot that has since been retired — Collings acknowledged that communities derive pride and a sense of identity around their school district’s mascot. He added that a sense of identity can be maintained even with new iconography.

“Your mascot doesn’t define you,” he said.

Numerous individuals in favor of the bill stated that the use of Native American imagery is harmful to the self-esteem and academic success of Native American students.

“What is best for the students in a school — if there is a mascot deemed to be offensive, is that in the best interest of the students?” said Collings.

Rep. Genevieve McDonald, a co-sponsor of the bill, said that lawmakers should prioritize the voices of the state’s Native American population.

“If the people you are claiming to honor are offended by your actions, you should stop it,” she said.

Rep. Kent Ackley agreed.

“One cannot show respect by doing something that is interpreted as disrespectful,” he said.

This story will be updated.

