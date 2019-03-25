IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:53 p.m., at least one intoxicated person was reported near Western Avenue and Chapel Street.

Monday at 1:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

2:14 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

IN RICHMOND, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Darrah Street.

Wednesday 8:45 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Thursday at 9:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on High Street.

Saturday at 9:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Road.

Sunday at 12:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Port City Lane.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 8:25 a.m., a Maxim Road caller reportedly found a safe near the road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 6:25 p.m., Brian E. Moore, 34, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charges of operating a motor vehicle without a license and operating with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

9:18 p.m., Jason E. Knapp, 43, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence following a traffic complaint from a Western Avenue caller.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 10:21 p.m., Edward C. Arbour, 39, of Whitefield, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located at Rite Aid on Spring Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Friday at 8:13 p.m., Anthony Michaud, 27, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following an incident on Cemetery Road.

Sunday at 5:44 p.m., at least one person was arrested following an incident at Phil’s Super Variety & Grill on U.S. Route 202. A full report was not available at press time.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., a 43-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

3:55 p.m., a 25-year-old Nobleboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Stone Street.

5:49 p.m., a 19-year-old Vassalboro woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 11:46 p.m., Chad S. Prince, 21, of Farmingdale, and Mariah A. Murdock, 19, of Farmingdale, were issued summonses on charges of furnishing liquor to a minor, and five people aged 18 to 20 were issued summonses on charges of consuming liquor as a minor following an incident on Maine Avenue.

IN RICHMOND, Saturday at 2:14 p.m., Stanley Gadbois, 60, of Bowdoin, was issued a summons on a charge of operating under the influence after a report of an accident involving injury on Brunswick Road.

IN WAYNE, Friday at 9 a.m., at least one person was arrested or issued a summons following a report of theft on Main Street. A full report was not available at press time.

