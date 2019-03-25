LISBON — A Lisbon man will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to a felony charge of gross sexual assault in Androscoggin County Superior Court.

Christopher Conner, 37, pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal. Under that agreement, he was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Lisbon police arrested Conner on Aug. 30, 2018 for an offense involving a child under the age of 14.

According to court documents, Conner will have to abide by several conditions upon his release, including that he avoid contact with anyone under 16 without the permission of his probation officer or a sex offender treatment provider.

He must complete a sex offender treatment program, undergo mental health evaluation, and must live in an area supervised by a sex offender specialist. He has to comply with the Maine Sex Offender Registry Act.

Under the conditions of his supervised release, Conner is also barred from possessing or using a computer without prior written approval of his probation officer. He is also prohibited from viewing, listening to or possession pornographic or sexually explicit material.

According to Lisbon police, Conner was convicted in 2002 of unlawful sexual contact involving a 13-year-old victim. The prior conviction elevated the charge in the Lisbon case to a Class A felony, which is punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

