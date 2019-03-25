IN CANAAN, Sunday at 7:44 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2 p.m., a caller from Hill Road reported a scam.

IN EMBDEN, Sunday at 4:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kennebec River Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 8 p.m., a theft was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Monday at 9:06 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 2:58 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Middle Street.

5:40 p.m., a case involving fraud was reported on Porter Hill Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., a burglary was reported on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 8:49 a.m., mischief was reported on Locust Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Sunday at 1:36 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on School Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 4:14 p.m., vandalism was reported on Lane Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:34 a.m., harassment was reported on Mercer Road.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 9:16 a.m., harassment was reported on Hicks Pond Road.

IN ROME, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Watson Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 9:17 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Interstate 95.

9:18 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Shepherd Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:14 a.m., harassment was reported on Big Bird Street.

2:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Hathaway Street.

6:47 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hilltop Drive.

Monday at 12:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:08 a.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

11:58 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.

1:36 p.m., harassment was reported on Veteran Court.

3:59 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Highland Avenue.

8:19 p.m., harassment was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

10:32 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

Monday at 12:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

5:52 a.m., a caller from Silver Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 7:10 p.m., Zackary Paul Moore, 34, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of a protection order.

10:49 p.m., Eugene Marshall Burnell, 36, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:09 p.m., Jacqueline Doris Gavett, 48, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Saturday at 1:17 a.m., Alexander L. Hickey, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of OUI.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:18 a.m., David William Bartlett, 56, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4:45 a.m., Steven Guy Booker, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, assault on an officer, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11:44 a.m., Kane Benjamin Grondin, 18, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of refusing to sign a criminal summons.

4:16 p.m., Quincy James McLaughlin, 24, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

Monday at 2:27 a.m., Mary Johnson, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, assault, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

8:17 a.m., Anthony Mascioli, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 4:41 p.m., Jamar R. Stones, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of operating after revocation.

6:15 p.m., Nathan Spaulding, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

11:41 p.m., Sherry Gagne, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 1:29 a.m., Taylor W. Boutin, 28, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

11:13 a.m., Frank Gerald Moody Jr., 39, of Phillips, was arrested on two warrants.

12:25 p.m., Casey W. Mishoe, 31, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

5:54 p.m., Joey Purnell Savage, 53, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:55 p.m., Levi Wade Jewell, 24, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of OUI, operating without a license and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Sunday at 1:18 a.m., Autumn M. Bowie, 27, of Carthage, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: