WALES — James Greenwood, a senior at Oak Hill High School, has been selected to receive the 2019 Principal’s Award, according to a news release from Principal Marco Aliberti.

Greenwood is the son of Sean Greenwood, of Sabattus, and Melissa Greenwood, of Lewiston.

The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior’s academic achievement and citizenship.

Throughout Greenwood’s years at Oak Hill, he has distinguished himself academically and has been involved in many activities. He has been an active participant on the cross country team, drama, Oak Hill Legislative Assembly, National Honor Society, senior class president and plays the alto saxophone in the band. Outside of school, he has an internship with A&L Laboratories, according to the release.

Award winners and their principals are invited to attend an honors luncheon April 6 at the Jeff’s Catering & Event Center in Brewer.

The luncheon recognizes these outstanding students with the presentation of an individual plaque and the awarding of 10 $1,000 scholarships.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators.