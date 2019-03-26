True to Life and Joe Klofas Solo Exhibition, both showcasing artwork made in response to the human figure, will be on exhibit at The Harlow, 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

True to Life will be on view in the downstairs gallery March 29-April 27. The exhibit highlights work by artists from the Harlow’s weekly life drawing group, which was run by Klofas for over 20 years. A solo exhibition of drawings by Klofas is on view March 29-May 4 in the upstairs gallery.

An opening reception for both exhibitions is set for 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at the gallery.

Klofas Solo Exhibition his legacy as coordinator for the Harlow’s weekly figure drawing group for more than 20 years. “For nearly four decades I have been interested in drawing the human figure. All of the figure drawings in this show are done from a model. I also spend a lot of time drawing the plants and weeds in our garden, and the fields and rocks and trees in the woods behind our house. Most of my drawings are graphite on paper and all are done in the presence of the subject. I have been a member of The Harlow for almost 30 years. I also ran the Sunday figure-drawing group for 23 of those years. The gallery has been a very important part of my art life. It has given me and other artists in Maine the chance to show our work in what has become one of the premier spaces for art in our state,” Klofas said, according to a news release from the gallery.

True to Life features work by more than 10 local artists who have participated in the Harlow’s weekly life drawing group. The work in True to Life is not only about how artists observe and draw the human figure, it is also a tribute to the hard working models who sit in stillness, without whom this work would not be possible. The exhibition was curated by Sandra Stanton and Penny Markley.

For more information, visit harlowgallery.org.

