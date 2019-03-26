IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:30 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Gedney Street.

10:39 a.m., embezzlement was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

1:06 a.m., harassment was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:12 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Riverside Drive.

3:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

3:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:45 p.m., theft was reported on Glenridge Drive.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 1:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 2:11 p.m., John P. Griffin, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street on a warrant.

5:09 p.m., Taylah L. Karczewski, 24, of Augusta, was arrested at the intersection of Stone and Middle streets on a warrant.

4:48 a.m., Heath A. Dupont, 46, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault and violating condition of release, and Jill M. Mansir, 44, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault following an incident on Water Street.

