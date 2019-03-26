IN CANAAN, Monday at 5:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Hartland Road.
5:21 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Salisbury Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 6:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:45 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on High Street.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 8:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
8:08 p.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Blake Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 12:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street and East Dixfield Road.
6:45 a.m., harassment was reported on Old Jay Hill Road.
7 a.m., harassment was again reported on Old Jay Hill Road.
IN MADISON, Monday at 6:43 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Edenway Lane.
IN MOSCOW, Monday at 11:33 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Stream Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 7:28 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 9 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 2:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
Tuesday at 7:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Fairview Avenue.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 7:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
7:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.
8:56 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.
2:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Victoria Drive.
3:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
4:35 p.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.
5:24 p.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
5:25 p.m., threatening was reported on Pleasant Street.
Tuesday at 3:02 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Gold Street.
5:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on King Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wiken Lane.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 11:54 p.m., Autumn Sierra Riley, 22, of Wilton, was arrested on charges of attaching false plates, violating conditions of release and operating while her license was suspended or revoked.
Monday at 1:03 a.m., Nicholas Andrew Charest, 22, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
2:52 p.m., Dylan C. McFarland, 24, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.
6:40 p.m., Marie E. Daigle, 42, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, elevated by one prior.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 3:25 p.m., Christopher Robert Gonzales, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 10:09 p.m., David Huchinson, 38, of Vassalboro, was arrested on charges of domestic violence and criminal mischief.
SUMMONS
9:59 p.m., Pearyleigh Marrow, 29, of Chelsea, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked.
