NATICK, Mass. — Natick and State Police Departments have responded to report of an active shooter at a hotel on Route 9.

The Boston Globe reports State Police said in a statement that officers responded to the Crown Plaza Hotel just before 3 a.m. Tuesday and found one person with a minor injury. It was not clear how the person was injured. At least one shot was fired.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in the statement a search is ongoing for a suspect inside the hotel and the building was fully evacuated of guests and employees.

Natick is 17 miles west of Boston.

