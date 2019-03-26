The event, under the direction of Dr. Jane Hagness, will feature renowned soprano, Dr. Angelique Clay Everett; Metropolitan Opera tenor, Michael Forest; and internationally acclaimed baritone, Michael Preacely.
Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Students will be admitted free.
There will be a free-will offering to support the anti-human trafficking services of Preble Street.
For tickets, or more information, call 729-7331.
