The choirs of First Parish Church UCC will present their spring concert Spirituals: Songs of the Soul at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the church at 217 Maine St., in Brunswick.

The event, under the direction of Dr. Jane Hagness, will feature renowned soprano, Dr. Angelique Clay Everett; Metropolitan Opera tenor, Michael Forest; and internationally acclaimed baritone, Michael Preacely.

Tickets cost $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Students will be admitted free.

There will be a free-will offering to support the anti-human trafficking services of Preble Street.

For tickets, or more information, call 729-7331.