Police are looking for two Massachusetts men and have arrested a woman in connection with the theft of six guns from a Lebanon home this month.

Burglars broke into the home on March 13 and stole the guns in addition to jewelry, knives, electronics and numerous other items, Maine State Police said.

The next day, the Massachusetts State Police recovered one of the stolen firearms, a handgun, from a vehicle in Revere. A tactical team in Massachusetts then searched multiple homes and recovered two more of the stolen firearms.

As a result of the investigation, Maine State Police issued arrest warrants for Isabella Lupis, 21, of Salem, Massachusetts; and Gabriel Calderon, 29, and Paul Votano, 35, both of Lynn, Massachusetts.

Lupis was arrested March 19 by Massachusetts State Police on a fugitive from justice warrant and will be extradited back to Maine, Maine State Police said.

Police in Massachusetts are still searching for Calderon and Votano, and there is the possibility other people may be charged.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: