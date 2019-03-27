IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 8:53 a.m., a general disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.
12:47 p.m., theft was reported on Denali Way.
2:04 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Front Street.
5:54 p.m., a dog bite was reported on Gerabro Acre Road.
6:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
9:27 p.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
9:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.
11:34 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
SUMMONSES
Tuesday at 2:14 p.m., a 47-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, with two prior convictions, and criminal trespass.
2:40 p.m., a 46-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
9:11 p.m., Justin Haycock, 35, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked (operating under the influence.)
