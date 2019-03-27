IN ANSON, Wednesday at 9:33 a.m., a caller from Parkwoods Drive reported a scam.

IN ATHENS, Tuesday at 6:47 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Lords Hill Circle.

IN BELGRADE, Wednesday at 9:28 a.m., vandalism was reported on Location Road.

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 9:36 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 95.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 1:05 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 12:31 p.m., a fire was reported on East Shore Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Middle Road.

5:03 p.m., a burglary was reported on Mill Street.

5:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Serenity Circle.

Wednesday at 7:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 1:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Maple Avenue.

IN JACKMAN, Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., loud noise was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., a caller from Pleasant Street reported a scam.

3:40 p.m., an assault was reported on Weston Avenue.

4:51 p.m., a caller from Ingalls Street reported a scam.

6:09 p.m., a caller from Main Street reported a scam.

IN MERCER, Wednesday at 8:01 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Sandy River Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 12:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

2:23 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Industry Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., a theft was reported on Ward Hill Road.

9:25 p.m., a caller from Winding Hill Road reported a scam.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 8:43 a.m., a theft was reported on Rice Rips Road.

10:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bonnie Avenue.

2:32 p.m., a case involving identity theft was reported on Oak Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 7:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 12:28 p.m., an assault was reported on Milburn Street.

4:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

5:43 p.m., a theft was reported on McClellan Street.

5:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Alder Street.

7:37 p.m., mischief was reported on West Front Street.

10:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sesame Street.

Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on East River Road.

9:17 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oak Pond Road.

IN SMITHFIELD, Tuesday at 8:58 a.m., a caller from Quaker Lane reported a scam.

11:53 a.m., a caller from North Shore Drive reported a scam.

IN STARKS, Tuesday at 10:58 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Anson Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 6:48 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Interstate 95.

10:18 a.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Main Street.

10:53 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Silver Street.

12:09 p.m., threatening was reported at Head of Falls off Front Street.

2:13 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Quarry Road.

3:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Boutelle Avenue.

7:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

8:44 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Court.

11:45 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

11:57 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 2:48 p.m., a theft was reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN BENTON, Tuesday at 8:12 p.m., Christopher H. Fowler, 23, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of possessing sexually explicit material showing a minor under 12.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 10:55 a.m., Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, of Jay, was arrested on charges of violation of condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:31 p.m., Nicholas John Kennard, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

4:05 p.m., Aaron Adam Doiron, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

4:49 p.m., Billie Jo Pocius, 48, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant.

7:28 p.m., Chrystal Knight, 26, of St. Albans, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 11 p.m., Christopher Hodges, 30, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violation of condition of release.

