The owner of a single-family home on Birchwood Avenue in Windham was transported to Maine Medical Center with a medical issue after a fire severely damaged his residence and attached garage Wednesday afternoon.

Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said the man’s condition is not known. The man did not require hospitalization due to smoke inhalation or burns, but rather due to a medical issue that occurred after the fire broke out around 2:53 p.m. Wednesday, Libby said.

The man got out safely, but firefighters were still searching for several cats that lived in the home, the chief said.

Though the cause of the fire did not appear to be suspicious, an investigator from the State Fire Marshal’s Office was brought in to help with the investigation.

The single-story home sustained significant damage, and is presently uninhabitable, Libby said.

The residence is located in a subdivision off Falmouth Road in an area that has fire hydrants.

Several neighboring towns responded to the fire, including Gorham, Raymond, Gray and Standish.

