IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Burns Road.

10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.

11:14 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

11:33 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.

12:57 p.m., a vehicle was abandoned on Riverside Drive.

1:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.

5:16 p.m., a drug investigation was conducted by Kennebec County Sheriff’s personnel.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.

7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.

10:51 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.

10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.

Thursday at 1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gaywalk Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Moody Drive.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:13 p.m., Meghan E. McClure, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a car accident following a reported hit-and-run near Sewall Street and Capitol Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., a 17-year old was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Sewall Street.

3:35 p.m., a 63-year old Dresden woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Hospital Street.

4:02 p.m., a 57-year old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.

4:15 p.m., a 63-year old Winslow woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

9:42 p.m., a 24-year old Wiscasset man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.

