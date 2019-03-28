IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 5:51 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.
9:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Burns Road.
10:26 a.m., harassment was reported on Washington Street.
11:14 a.m., a sex offense was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
11:33 a.m., harassment was reported on North Street.
12:57 p.m., a vehicle was abandoned on Riverside Drive.
1:57 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
4:31 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
5:16 p.m., a drug investigation was conducted by Kennebec County Sheriff’s personnel.
5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
6 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
6:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
7:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:09 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Western Avenue.
7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Stephen King Drive.
10:51 p.m., a suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Crossing.
10:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Valley Street.
Thursday at 1:35 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Gaywalk Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 3:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., harassment was reported on Moody Drive.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:13 p.m., Meghan E. McClure, 35, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a car accident following a reported hit-and-run near Sewall Street and Capitol Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 3:01 p.m., a 17-year old was issued a summons on a charge of passing a stopped school bus following a traffic stop near Western Avenue and Sewall Street.
3:35 p.m., a 63-year old Dresden woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Hospital Street.
4:02 p.m., a 57-year old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Western Avenue.
4:15 p.m., a 63-year old Winslow woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Bangor Street.
9:42 p.m., a 24-year old Wiscasset man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Riverside Drive.
