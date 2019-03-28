IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 1:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Western Avenue.

5:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

Thursday at 3:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 2:41 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

11:59 a.m., a chimney fire was reported on Russells Mills Road.

12:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

1:22 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

3:52 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Wilton Road.

4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

6:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

9:13 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Fairbanks Road.

Thursday at 12:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:20 a.m., a complaint of loud noise or music was made on Blake Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 8:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Weston Avenue.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lakewood Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 11:42 a.m., an aircraft emergency was reported on Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 4:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 1:22 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

7:30 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

9:57 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Sunrise Drive.

Thursday at 2:16 a.m., threatening was reported on Malbons Mill Road.

IN STARKS, Wednesday at 2:44 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Sandy River Road.

IN TEMPLE, Wednesday at 10:58 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Varnum Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Gray Avenue.

2:01 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Boothby Street.

4:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

5:33 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

8:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

9:29 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Post Office Square.

10:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Quarry Road.

Thursday at 4:07 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 3:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gilbert Street S.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:11 p.m., a burglary was reported on Halifax Street.

4:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 1:18 a.m., Casey Gerold Keith, 27, of Palm Bay, Fla., was arrested on charges of failing to provide a correct name, address or date of birth and being a fugitive from justice.

Thursday at 12:03 a.m., Arianne Alexa Flagg, 20, of Temple, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct.

12:25 a.m., Nancy Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:07 a.m., Joseph Leland Wright-Champagne, 24, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of assault on an officer, disorderly conduct loud unreasonable noise, refusing to submit to arrest or detention using physical force and violating conditions of release.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:32 a.m., Michael Andrew Duffy, 35, of Camden, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:10 a.m., Robert Edward Burt, 45, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing.

12:09 p.m., Nicholas James Wagner, 35, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

2 p.m., Christy L. Bowden, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

2:59 p.m., Jacob Kempton Wakefield, 18, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 2:46 a.m., Alan Dale Alton, 42, of Solon, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension, attaching false plates and violating conditions of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:35 a.m., Cynthia Cunningham, 67, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

