Almost 50 years ago, on June 22, 1969, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, Ohio, caught on fire. This environmental tragedy was a visual consequence of pollution in our waterways and it became a national impetus for the enactment of the Clean Water Act in 1972. This legislation was considered by many to be Maine Sen. Ed Muskie’s crowning achievement.

Main Street Skowhegan has recently been awarded $75,000 to fund a public art project that will place several fire braziers in the river that will be lit during special events (“Skowhegan groups awarded $75,000 for fiery river art display,” March 12).

While the nation’s concern has grown even greater that our continued misuse of our environment will further erode our ecosystem, I would ask the art community of Skowhegan to rethink this project. Setting fire to the river is inconsistent with clean water.

Diane Weinstein

Waterville

