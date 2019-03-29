IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6:38 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Bolton Hill Road.

9:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

9:49 a.m., a loose dog was reported on Sanford Road.

1:16 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Commercial Street.

2:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

2:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fowler Street.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported near Route 3 West and West River Road.

4:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

4:22 p.m., computer crimes were reported on Patterson Street.

5:24 p.m., police responded to a reported overdose on Northern Avenue.

5:36 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Caldwell Road.

6:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blaine Avenue.

8:32 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Cony Street.

IN CHELSEA, Thursday at 1:25 p.m., assault was reported on Easter Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:28 a.m., an Old Brunswick Road caller reported a problem with goats.

IN MONMOUTH, Thursday at 6:01 p.m., theft was reported on Holeway Lane.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 12:35 p.m., Stacey S. Downes, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being located on Union Street.

7:38 p.m., John D. Frye, 59, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of probation and violating conditions of his release following a reported disturbance on Second Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 11:14 p.m., Michael J. Booth, 18, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a reported complaint on Neal Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 11:51 a.m., a 63-year old Belgrade woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Armory Street.

12:52 p.m., a 62-year old Winthrop man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on State Street.

2:21 p.m., a 34-year old Belgrade woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Commercial Street.

3:46 p.m., a 28-year old Newcastle man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop near Bangor Street and Fowler Street.

6:53 p.m., a 36-year old Windsor woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Cony Street.

Friday at 1:45 a.m., Dylan W. D. Martin, 24, of Greenville, was issued a summons on a charge of false public alarm or reported following a reported theft of a motor vehicle on Edison Drive.

