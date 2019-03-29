IN CLINTON, Thursday at 6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.

7:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.

11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Martin Stream Road.

5:17 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Western Avenue.

5:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Faiths Way.

6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.

Friday at 12:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:34 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on County Way.

12:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton and Red Schoolhouse roads.

2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.

2:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on North Street.

10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 1:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.

Friday at 8:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

3:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

7:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cote Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:39 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on West River Road.

7:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crestwood Drive.

9:24 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Prospect Street.

9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:44 a.m., theft was reported on Sturtevant Street.

11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

12:53 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

4:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Place.

7:06 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.

Friday at 12:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mclaughlin Road.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:25 a.m., Nancy Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

1:30 p.m., Austin M. Seeley, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:07 p.m., Jennifer L. Grice, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., Edward John Fox, 30, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.

3:40 p.m., Jamie Martinez Betances, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.

6:23 p.m., Jessica J. Fox, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

8:16 p.m., Sean Thomas Davis, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.

9:16 p.m., Cassandra M. Maloon, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Friday at 12:06 a.m., Steven W. Roderick, 62, of Embden, was arrested on charges of operating after a habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8 a.m., Kyle Long, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and domestic violence criminal mischief.

11:49 a.m., Denis Lemieux, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.

7 p.m., Anthony Nabarowsky, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.

11:35 p.m., Brandon Knox, 39, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:15 a.m., Heidi C. McCauley, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., Richard S. Young, 57, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., Charles Franklin Santana, 30, of an unspecified town in Somerset County, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

6:24 p.m., Keith A. Richards, 50, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.

10:10 p.m., Abigail R. Hyde, 23, of Brooksville, Fla., was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: