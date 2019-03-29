IN CLINTON, Thursday at 6:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mutton Lane.
7:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Park Avenue.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:37 a.m., harassment was reported on Six Rod Road.
11:55 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Martin Stream Road.
5:17 p.m., a complaint of shots being fired was made on Western Avenue.
5:56 p.m., threatening was reported on Faiths Way.
6:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Serenity Circle.
Friday at 12:48 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 10:34 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on County Way.
12:54 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Wilton and Red Schoolhouse roads.
2:31 p.m., harassment was reported on Thompson Walton Court.
2:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on North Street.
10:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Blake Street.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Friday at 1:26 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 12:02 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bigelow Hill Road.
Friday at 8:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 5:01 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 10:49 a.m., theft was reported on Water Street.
1:23 p.m., theft was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
3:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
7:16 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Cote Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:39 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on West River Road.
7:48 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Crestwood Drive.
9:24 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Prospect Street.
9:47 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
10:44 a.m., theft was reported on Sturtevant Street.
11:42 a.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
12:53 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.
4:59 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Place.
7:06 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highland Avenue.
Friday at 12:18 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 7:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Mclaughlin Road.
IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 6 p.m., theft was reported on Augusta Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 12:25 a.m., Nancy Elizabeth Shaffer, 38, of Rangeley, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
1:30 p.m., Austin M. Seeley, 20, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating without a license.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 11:07 p.m., Jennifer L. Grice, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:52 p.m., Edward John Fox, 30, of Bangor, was arrested on a warrant.
3:40 p.m., Jamie Martinez Betances, 31, of Rochester, N.Y., was arrested on a writ of habeas corpus.
6:23 p.m., Jessica J. Fox, 38, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.
8:16 p.m., Sean Thomas Davis, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating after a habitual offender revocation.
9:16 p.m., Cassandra M. Maloon, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Friday at 12:06 a.m., Steven W. Roderick, 62, of Embden, was arrested on charges of operating after a habitual offender revocation, operating under the influence, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug and trafficking in prison contraband.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8 a.m., Kyle Long, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of violating a protection from abuse order and domestic violence criminal mischief.
11:49 a.m., Denis Lemieux, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence terrorizing.
7 p.m., Anthony Nabarowsky, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of violating probation.
11:35 p.m., Brandon Knox, 39, of Benton, was arrested on a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 1:15 a.m., Heidi C. McCauley, 31, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
SUMMONSES
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 4:21 p.m., Richard S. Young, 57, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 3:38 p.m., Charles Franklin Santana, 30, of an unspecified town in Somerset County, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.
6:24 p.m., Keith A. Richards, 50, of Fairfield, was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register a vehicle.
10:10 p.m., Abigail R. Hyde, 23, of Brooksville, Fla., was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
