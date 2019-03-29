LOS ANGELES — Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernandez each hit two of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight home runs, which set a major league record for Opening Day and tied the franchise record for any game, during a 12-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Hernandez, Austin Barnes and Corey Seager all homered in the fourth inning to chase Arizona ace Zack Greinke.

Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger and Hernandez then homered in the seventh for the power-packed Dodgers, whose pursuit of a third straight NL pennant got off to a thrilling start.

Adam Jones and Christian Walker went deep for the Diamondbacks, but their pitching staff’s eight homers allowed also set a franchise record.

METS 2, NATIONALS 0: Robinson Cano homered in his debut at-bat for the Mets and then added a late RBI single, Jacob deGrom outpitched Max Scherzer as each struck out at least 10 in a sterling matchup between the winners of the past three NL Cy Young Awards, and New York edged the Bryce Harper-less Nationals at Washington.

PHILLIES 10, BRAVES 4: Bryce Harper struck out twice in green Phanatic cleats in his $330 million debut and bowed to thousands of fans in No. 3 jerseys who gave him rousing standing ovations in Philadelphia’s win at home.

PADRES 2, GIANTS 0: Manny Machado went hitless in his first game with San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr. singled twice in his big league debut as the Padres won at home.

Wil Myers homered off Madison Bumgarner in the start of a new era for the Padres, who popped above .500 for the first time since June 8, 2015.

BREWERS 5, CARDINALS 4: Milwaukee center fielder Lorenzo Cain soared above the wall to rob Jose Martinez of a tying home run for the final out, lifting the Brewers at home.

Christian Yelich got right back to work after winning the NL MVP award last season, putting Milwaukee ahead to stay with a three-run homer off Miles Mikolas in the third.

REDS 5, PIRATES 3: Derek Dietrich’s three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh rallied the new-look Reds past visiting Pittsburgh, an encouraging start for a Cincinnati team looking to escape last place under new manager David Bell.

ROCKIES 6, MARLINS 3: Kyle Freeland allowed two hits and one run in seven innings in his first Opening Day start, and Colorado beat the sloppy Marlins at Miami.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

TIGERS 2, BLUE JAYS 0: Jordan Zimmermann took a perfect game into the seventh, Christian Stewart hit a two-run homer in the 10th and Detroit won at Toronto.

Zimmermann’s bid ended when Teoscar Hernandez reached on a two-out infield single. That was the only hit Zimmerman allowed in seven sparkling innings. He struck out four and threw only 70 pitches.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 2: Luke Voit hit a first-inning homer, Masahiro Tanaka finally got an Opening Day victory in his fourth try and the Yankees started the season with a win in New York.

ASTROS 5, RAYS 1: Justin Verlander outpitched Blake Snell in a rare Opening Day matchup between a reigning Cy Young Award winner and runner-up, helping Houston start with a win at St. Petersburg, Florida.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 0: Reigning home run champion Khris Davis went deep for the second time this season, Marcus Semien added a solo shot and Oakland beat the visiting Angels for its first win after a pair of losses to Seattle last week in Japan.

TWINS 2, INDIANS 0: Minnesota newcomer Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run double in the seventh, Jose Berrios outdueled Corey Kluber and the Twins gave Manager Rocco Baldelli a win in his debut, beating Cleveland at Minneapolis.

ROYALS 5, WHITE SOX 3: Brad Keller pitched two-hit ball over seven shutout innings, Adalberto Mondesi tripled twice and host Kansas City beat Chicago after the start of their season opener was delayed nearly two hours by rain.

INTERLEAGUE

CUBS 12, RANGERS 4: Javier Baez homered twice, Jon Lester won for the first time in his last five Opening Day starts and Chicago won at Arlington,Texas, spoiling the debut of new Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

