Members of Huard’s Martial Arts in Winslow, and several special guests from around the U.S., joined at the 39th Battle of Maine Martial Arts Championships on March 23 at Thomas College in Waterville to help raise close to $5,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Members and special guests that took part included Mikayla Achorn, Lucia Lacroix, Ayden Karstens, Keegan Miranda, Quincy Schneider, Preston Schneider, Logan Dow, Jaden Tavares, Carlie Bertrand, Abby Dudley, Mason Bumba, Luke Raven, Olivia Rando, Pedro Natario, Event Promoter Mark Huard, Philanthropy Officer Nicole Trainor, Waterville Mayor Nick Isgro, and H&R Block Owner Cory Dow, Nicolas Thibault.
