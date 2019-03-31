IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Northern Avenue.
11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.
12:37 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Windsor Avenue.
1:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.
1:26 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.
4:37 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Industrial Drive.
7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.
8:18 p.m., police recovered needles on Prescott Road.
11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gray Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:46 a.m., Douglas J. Degenhardt, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release following a bail check on Northern Avenue.
9:14 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Chapel Street.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., a 31-year-old Wilmington, Mass. man was reportedly arrested following a traffic stop near Winthrop Street and Warren Street. The arresting charges were not available by press time.
