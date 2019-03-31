IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 11:29 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:42 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Church Street.

12:37 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Windsor Avenue.

1:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported near Townsend Road and Marketplace Drive.

1:26 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:37 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Industrial Drive.

7:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

8:02 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Chapel Street.

8:18 p.m., police recovered needles on Prescott Road.

11:05 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:46 a.m., Douglas J. Degenhardt, 48, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release following a bail check on Northern Avenue.

9:14 p.m., Joseph M. Johnson, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct following a reported disturbance on Chapel Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 12:42 a.m., a 31-year-old Wilmington, Mass. man was reportedly arrested following a traffic stop near Winthrop Street and Warren Street. The arresting charges were not available by press time.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: