IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Booker Lane.
12:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., mischief was reported on High Street.
4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
4:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 11:52 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Summit Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:31 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Hurst Lane.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.
Sunday at 12:29 p.m., mischief was reported on Oak Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:43 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 12:42 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Harriet Street.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., a smoke investigation reportedly was conducted on Oquossoc Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Street.
Sunday at 11:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported someone was missing.
10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Main Street.
Also at 10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.
1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Mathews Avenue.
2:42 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.
5:45 p.m., a 14-year-old on Water Street reportedly was summoned on a charge of terrorizing.
6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairmont Street.
11:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Ticonic Street.
11:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.
Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 3:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cemetery Road.
4:16 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Applewood and Orchard drives.
Sunday at 10:59 a.m., a caller from Main Street requested someone be removed from the premises.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:54 p.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.
10:18 p.m., William Steven Smith, 21, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday at 12:55 p.m., Christopher Robert Gonzales, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of assault and terrorizing.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., Robert A. Buxton, 22, of Windham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
11:55 p.m., Joseph E. Lashua, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
Sunday at 12:47 a.m., Jenna Belanger, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of OUI.
