IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:58 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Access Road.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 10:47 a.m., harassment was reported on Booker Lane.

12:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Bellsqueeze Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:35 p.m., mischief was reported on High Street.

4:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

4:27 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 11:52 a.m., a violation of bail was reported on Summit Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:31 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

12:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Hurst Lane.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 9:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Course Road.

Sunday at 12:29 p.m., mischief was reported on Oak Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 7:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walnut Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 10:43 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 12:42 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 5:55 a.m., a theft was reported on Harriet Street.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 3:23 p.m., a smoke investigation reportedly was conducted on Oquossoc Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 5:08 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

8:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bush Street.

Sunday at 11:17 a.m., a theft was reported on Canaan Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., a caller from Main Street reported someone was missing.

10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported on Main Street.

Also at 10:12 a.m., a hit-and-run was reported on Elm Street.

1:47 p.m., harassment was reported on Mathews Avenue.

2:42 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Main Street.

5:45 p.m., a 14-year-old on Water Street reportedly was summoned on a charge of terrorizing.

6:57 p.m., harassment was reported on Fairmont Street.

11:09 p.m., a theft was reported on Ticonic Street.

11:32 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Street.

Sunday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 3:03 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cemetery Road.

4:16 p.m., a road hazard was reported near Applewood and Orchard drives.

Sunday at 10:59 a.m., a caller from Main Street requested someone be removed from the premises.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 8:54 p.m., Bonnie Brown-Gorges, 36, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

10:18 p.m., William Steven Smith, 21, of Detroit, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:55 p.m., Christopher Robert Gonzales, 30, of Fairfield, was arrested on charges of assault and terrorizing.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:10 p.m., Robert A. Buxton, 22, of Windham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:55 p.m., Joseph E. Lashua, 29, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

Sunday at 12:47 a.m., Jenna Belanger, 33, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

