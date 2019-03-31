A man brandishing a semi-automatic handgun entered a Saco hotel Sunday evening, demanded money, and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Deputy Chief Jack L. Clements said in a statement that the armed robbery at the Ramada Hotel on 352 North St. took place around 5:19 p.m. Saco police released a video surveillance image of the robber in the hope that someone will be able to identify him.

Police said the robber entered the lobby area, produced a dark-colored handgun, and demanded money from the hotel staff. He fled through the front door. No one was injured during the robbery.

Local officers, with help from the Portland Police Department K-9 team, searched the area without any success.

The robber is described as being a white male adult, about 6 feet tall, of medium build, with a short, light beard. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, beanie hat and backpack.

Anyone with information concerning the suspect is being encouraged to contact the Saco Police Department at 282-8214.

