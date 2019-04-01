IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Pike Street.

1:25 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

3:27 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Spring Road.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

4:51 p.m., gross sexual assault was reported on Eastern Avenue.

4:52 p.m., a theft was reported on Front Street.

5:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

5:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.

6:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bangor Street.

6:20 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:47 p.m., simple assault was reported on Chapel Street.

7:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

11:12 p.m., a missing persons report was taken at Lees Court.

Monday at 12:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 10:07 p.m., a Cobbossee Avenue caller reported hearing “guns.”

IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 11:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Middle Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Saturday at 9:19 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clifton Drive.

Sunday at 7:10 p.m., a juvenile offense was reported on Route 126.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 11:17 a.m., Deryck T. Smith, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime following a 911 hangup from Eight Rod Road.

5:53 p.m., Raymond C. Gilmore, 34, of Canaan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon following a reported domestic disturbance near Capitol and State streets.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 12:09 p.m., Ryan Cote, 37, of Chelsea, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was located on Togus Road.

