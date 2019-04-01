IN ANSON, Sunday at 6:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Pease Hill Road.

IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:27 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on River Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., fire crews were sent to a call on Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., disturbance was reported on Access Road.

10:19 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

4:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Monday at 1:49 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on North Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:54 a.m., police were sent to a call on Osborne Street.

11:52 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of bail or of a protection order on Summit Street.

3:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.

7:27 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel were sent to Page Terrace for a report of a disturbance.

Monday at 3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hurst Lane.

IN JAY, Sunday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.

3:19 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Perkins Street.

3:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Perkins Street.

10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.

Monday at 8:04 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on White School House Road.

9:05 a.m., a complaint was taken from East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Clark Street.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.

3:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Town Farm Road.

3:56 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:03 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.

9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Heath Street.

Monday at 5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:30 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ox Bow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.

2:47 p.m., a brush fire was reported on North Main Street.

4:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.

10:44 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Main Street.

Monday at 1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Hartland Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

2:57 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel were sent to a report of a medical emergency on Sandy Lane.

9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 6:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Oak Hill Road.

1:34 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Oak Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:15 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Street.

12:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

1:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

1:34 p.m., a fire call was made on Winter Street.

3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrison Avenue.

4:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.

4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.

5:52 p.m., burglary was reported on College Avenue.

5:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.

8:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Union Street.

8:30 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.

9:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Court.

10:06 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on College Avenue.

Monday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.

IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:59 a.m., police were called to remove a person from Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Ridge Road.

8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garland Road.

9:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:53 a.m., Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked with three priors.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:09 p.m., Frederick Dale MacDonald, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.

7:27 p.m., Ronnie Dee Courtney, 51, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant charging non compliance of a contempt order.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: