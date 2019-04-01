IN ANSON, Sunday at 6:19 p.m., an assault was reported on Pease Hill Road.
IN BENTON, Sunday at 8:27 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported on River Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 1:53 p.m., fire crews were sent to a call on Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:11 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Park Drive.
IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Sunday at 9:53 a.m., disturbance was reported on Access Road.
10:19 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.
4:46 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Access Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 4:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Park Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Monday at 1:49 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:54 a.m., police were sent to a call on Osborne Street.
11:52 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a violation of bail or of a protection order on Summit Street.
3:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
6:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Page Terrace.
7:27 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel were sent to Page Terrace for a report of a disturbance.
Monday at 3:56 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 12:07 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hurst Lane.
IN JAY, Sunday at 7:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 12:29 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Oak Street.
3:19 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on Perkins Street.
3:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Perkins Street.
10:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on River Road.
Monday at 8:04 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on White School House Road.
9:05 a.m., a complaint was taken from East Madison Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 8:53 a.m., an assault was reported on Clark Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:07 a.m., theft was reported on Smithfield Road.
3:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Town Farm Road.
3:56 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:03 p.m., assault was reported on Pleasant Street.
9:04 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Heath Street.
Monday at 5:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 1:30 a.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Ox Bow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Central Street.
2:47 p.m., a brush fire was reported on North Main Street.
4:39 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Main Street.
10:44 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Main Street.
Monday at 1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 6:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Hartland Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 1:17 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:39 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.
2:57 p.m., police, fire and emergency medical personnel were sent to a report of a medical emergency on Sandy Lane.
9:39 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.
Monday at 6:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Sunday at 11:51 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Oak Hill Road.
1:34 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Oak Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 11:11 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:15 a.m., sex offenses were reported on North Street.
12:57 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
1:01 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:34 p.m., a fire call was made on Winter Street.
3:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Morrison Avenue.
4:03 p.m., threatening was reported on Hazelwood Avenue.
4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Colby Street.
5:52 p.m., burglary was reported on College Avenue.
5:55 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
6:07 p.m., theft was reported on Ridge Road.
8:14 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Union Street.
8:30 p.m., disturbance was reported on Oak Street.
9:41 p.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Court.
10:06 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on College Avenue.
Monday at 1:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Court.
IN WILTON, Sunday at 10:59 a.m., police were called to remove a person from Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 5:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Ridge Road.
8:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Garland Road.
9:47 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Kidder Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Sunday at 1:53 a.m., Andrew W. Hickman, 35, of Vienna, was arrested on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked with three priors.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 4:09 p.m., Frederick Dale MacDonald, 23, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating the conditions of release.
7:27 p.m., Ronnie Dee Courtney, 51, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant charging non compliance of a contempt order.
