CHINA — When 12-year-old Aislynn Savage woke up on Saturday, Feb. 23, she didn’t know she would save her mother’s life.

But by 10 a.m. that day, she had done just that.

Aislynn was sitting in the passenger seat when her mother, Laura, lost consciousness behind the wheel of her red sedan. The two were traveling down China Road, near the China-Winslow town line, as another car approached from the opposite direction, according to Tim Theriault, chief of China Village’s Volunteer Fire Department.

“Her mother had a medical incident and passed out going down the road,” Theriault said. “The little girl grabbed the wheel, eased it off onto the side of the road and didn’t hit the trees. It was amazing what she did.”

Aislynn Savage was given a plaque at the China Village Fire Department banquet on Tuesday night and will be honored at the State House on Thursday.

“We just want to recognize her with something saying she did a great job,” Theriault said.

Laura Savage expressed gratitude for her daughter’s action.

“I don’t remember much of it,” she said. “(I realized) when a stranger was shaking me to wake me up behind the wheel.”

Theriault, who is also a state representative, was the first to respond to the call, which was toned out at 9:47 a.m.

“(The car) plowed through the snow and (stopped at) a snowbank,” he said. “If she’d have jerked the wheel, she would have hit a tree.”

Theriault recalled seeing Aislynn at the side of the road with two people who had been traveling in the other vehicle when he arrived.

“She stood there calm and collected. It was just amazing,” he said. “When we loaded her mom into the ambulance, she broke down crying. I said to her, ‘You don’t know what you just did. You saved your mother’s life.'”

Aislynn declined requests to comment on the incident.

Meg Robbins — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @megrobbins

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: