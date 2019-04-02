ORONO — The University of Maine once featured one of the most feared and dominant men’s hockey programs in the country, winning national titles in 1992-93 and 1998-99.

Twenty years to the day Wednesday, the Black Bears sank rival New Hampshire, 3-2, in overtime to win the national championship in Anaheim, California.

Now, as the hockey landscape has changed and attendance continues to drop, the question lingers: Will the Black Bears ever return to the top?

To mark the anniversary of the last Maine title, we take a look at the program and its struggle to stay relevant.

