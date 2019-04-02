ORONO — The University of Maine once featured one of the most feared and dominant men’s hockey programs in the country, winning national titles in 1992-93 and 1998-99.

Twenty years to the day Wednesday, the Black Bears sank rival New Hampshire, 3-2, in overtime to win the national championship in Anaheim, California.

Now, as the hockey landscape has changed and attendance continues to drop, the question lingers: Will the Black Bears ever return to the top?

University of Maine forward Marcus Gustafsson carries the national title trophy after he scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the 1999 national championship game in Anaheim, California against rival New Hampshire. Portland Press Herald file photo

To mark the anniversary of the last Maine title, we take a look at the program and its struggle to stay relevant.

 

 

