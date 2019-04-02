FARMINGTON — A local man charged with destroying a video surveillance camera in a holding cell at the Franklin County jail is free on $200 cash bail, according to jail personnel.

Joseph Wright-Champagne, 24, faces a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief, along with assault on an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention related to a domestic disturbance on Farmington Falls Road on Thursday, according to Sheriff’s Office personnel.

Brought to the jail and put in a holding cell, Wright-Champagne hit the windows and door, refusing Sgt. Bridget Pinkham’s orders to stop, according to an affidavit by Sgt. Walter Fails, a corrections officer. Wright-Champagne then jumped and struck the camera several times, knocking it off the ceiling.

Pinkham used pepper spray to subdue him, Fails wrote.

A conviction for misdemeanor criminal mischief is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Wright-Champagne was released Friday on $200 cash bail and a supervised release agreement.

