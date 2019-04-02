IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.
11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ridge Road.
12:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.
1:24 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pierce Drive.
2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
2:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.
6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
7:37 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.
8:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.
9:45 p.m., police recovered needles on Washington Street.
11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
Tuesday at 5 a.m., officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.
IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 8 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
Friday at 10:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boynton Road.
12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
Sunday at 9:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.
7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Langdon Road.
Monday at 7:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:40 a.m., Norman E. Bashaw III, 23, of Dexter, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Cony Street.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., Niffy A. York, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of his release after a reported assault on Maple Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:54 p.m., a 47-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:09 p.m., an 18-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor after an intoxicated persons report on Neal Street.
Tuesday at 1:38 a.m., an 18-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor after an incident near the Gardiner Common.
IN RICHMOND, March 22 at 10:28 a.m., an 18-year-old Bowdoinham woman was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.
2:30 p.m., a 32-year-old Southport man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.
Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:59 a.m., Jayson Blake, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, driving 46 mph in a 15 mph zone.
