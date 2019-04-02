IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

11:49 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Ridge Road.

12:51 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

1:24 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Pierce Drive.

2:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

2:13 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

4:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oxford Street.

6:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

7:37 p.m., theft was reported on Cony Street.

8:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Western Avenue.

9:45 p.m., police recovered needles on Washington Street.

11:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

Tuesday at 5 a.m., officials responded to a reported overdose on State Street.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:06 p.m., a theft was reported on Church Street.

IN RICHMOND, Wednesday at 8 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

Friday at 10:16 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Boynton Road.

12:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Sunday at 9:47 a.m., an animal problem was reported on Front Street.

7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Langdon Road.

Monday at 7:49 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Alexander Reed Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:40 a.m., Norman E. Bashaw III, 23, of Dexter, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of suspicious activity on Cony Street.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 1:56 a.m., Niffy A. York, 29, of Gardiner, was arrested on charges of assault and violating conditions of his release after a reported assault on Maple Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:54 p.m., a 47-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days during a traffic stop near Hospital Street and Eastern Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 11:09 p.m., an 18-year-old Gardiner man was issued a summons on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor after an intoxicated persons report on Neal Street.

Tuesday at 1:38 a.m., an 18-year-old Pittston man was issued a summons on a charge of consuming alcohol as a minor after an incident near the Gardiner Common.

IN RICHMOND, March 22 at 10:28 a.m., an 18-year-old Bowdoinham woman was issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

2:30 p.m., a 32-year-old Southport man was issued a summons on a charge of operating after suspension.

Thursday at 2:30 p.m., Thursday at 7:59 a.m., Jayson Blake, 47, of South Portland, was issued a summons on a charge of criminal speeding, driving 46 mph in a 15 mph zone.

