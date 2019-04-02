IN ANSON, Monday at 10 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Gardner Street.

IN BENTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Sebasticook Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Cardinal Drive.

10:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.

12:40 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Brayley Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:01 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canaan Road.

12:47 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Crosby Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Monday at 9:57 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Weston Avenue.

10:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.

IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:25 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Madison Road.

5:24 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Airport Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:24 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.

10:10 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:01 p.m., vandalism was reported on Court Street.

7:13 p.m., police were sent to an information call on Indian Ridge.

9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

9:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Alder Street.

Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.

9:38 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.

IN STARKS, Monday at 12:31 p.m., a theft was reported on New Sharon Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:07 a.m., disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

10:29 a.m., bad checks were reported on College Avenue.

12:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.

1:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.

3:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:00 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.

6:53 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.

7:19 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Burleigh Street.

9:02 p.m., a citizen assist led to an arrest on Elm Street.

Tuesday at 1:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.

4:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:32 p.m., burglary was reported on Boston Avenue.

8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jack Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:05 a.m., Jenna M. Neal, 33, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:15 a.m., Jerome Ray Cole, 42, of Livermore Falls, was taken to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:23 a.m., Allen J. Scott Asselin, 29, of Skowhegan, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.

3:49 p.m., Anthony Ray Waack, 29, of Auburn, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.

7:15 p.m., Tyler Chadroy Watson, 27, of Skowhegan, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:08 p.m., Alisa Carey, 19, a transient, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and domestic violence assault.

11:40 p.m., Jace C. Tilson, 22, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: