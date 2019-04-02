IN ANSON, Monday at 10 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Gardner Street.
IN BENTON, Monday at 8:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.
IN CANAAN, Monday at 9:59 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 8:02 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Sebasticook Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 9:48 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Cardinal Drive.
10:14 a.m., a theft was reported on Martin Stream Road.
12:40 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Brayley Avenue.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 12:15 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Monday at 11:01 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Canaan Road.
12:47 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Crosby Street.
IN JAY, Monday at 6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Monday at 9:57 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Weston Avenue.
10:53 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on White School House Road.
7:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Park Street.
IN MOSCOW, Tuesday at 7:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stream Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Monday at 12:25 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Madison Road.
5:24 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Airport Road.
IN OAKLAND, Monday at 9:24 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.
10:10 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on North Alpine Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 10:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Peltoma Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 12:01 p.m., vandalism was reported on Court Street.
7:13 p.m., police were sent to an information call on Indian Ridge.
9:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
9:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Alder Street.
Tuesday at 8:38 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Madison Avenue.
9:38 a.m., police made an arrest on Court Street.
IN STARKS, Monday at 12:31 p.m., a theft was reported on New Sharon Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:07 a.m., disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
10:29 a.m., bad checks were reported on College Avenue.
12:27 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:51 p.m., threatening was reported on Union Street.
1:58 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Carter Memorial Drive.
3:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.
4:42 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
5:00 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Brooklyn Avenue.
6:53 p.m., disturbance was reported on Gilman Street.
7:19 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Burleigh Street.
9:02 p.m., a citizen assist led to an arrest on Elm Street.
Tuesday at 1:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.
4:24 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on North Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 10:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Monday at 1:32 p.m., burglary was reported on Boston Avenue.
8:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jack Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 8:05 a.m., Jenna M. Neal, 33, of Avon, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combination).
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 7:15 a.m., Jerome Ray Cole, 42, of Livermore Falls, was taken to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.
7:23 a.m., Allen J. Scott Asselin, 29, of Skowhegan, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.
3:49 p.m., Anthony Ray Waack, 29, of Auburn, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.
7:15 p.m., Tyler Chadroy Watson, 27, of Skowhegan, was brought to the jail on a writ of habeas corpus.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 11:08 p.m., Alisa Carey, 19, a transient, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct and domestic violence assault.
11:40 p.m., Jace C. Tilson, 22, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating after suspension.
