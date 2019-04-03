AUBURN — Police arrested a 43-year-old local man Tuesday night with more than 20 pounds of marijuana in his apartment near Edward Little High School.

Bruce Fournier of 91 Minot Ave. was charged with unlawful trafficking of a scheduled drug, a Class b crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison. He also was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating condition of release, all misdemeanors, each punishable by less than a year in jail.

Police said they secured a search warrant for Fournier’s apartment then served it on Tuesday night as part of an on-going investigation into suspected drug activity.

Officers had placed an order with Fournier through an online service, advertising as B and B Delivery. The order was for 4 grams of “dabs” (hashish) with the agreed-upon price of $135 and the delivery location.

State law says that furnishing marijuana or a derivative for compensation is illegal. That includes a donation or any other monetary payment received directly or indirectly in exchange for a product or service as a part of a transaction in which marijuana or its products are transferred or furnished.

Upon taking delivery, officers served the search warrant at the apartment, which, according to a police affidavit, is located within 1,000 feet of Edward Little High School and only 50 feet from the entrance to the “Snake Trail,” a school-owned property and trail system that leads to the school.

Police seized at the apartment more than 20 pounds of processed marijuana, 744 vials of hash oil, 23 Xanax pills, 62 Gabapentin pills, 62 psilocybin mushrooms and $2,600 in cash from suspected drug transactions.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected, Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said.

Fourier appeared Wednesday in 8th District Court in Lewiston where Judge John Martin order his bail set at $5,000.

Martin said he was concerned that Fourier was living with his teenage son at the time the drugs were seized.

An attorney representing Fournier in court said he experiences significant pain from back and neck medical issues. He has a medical marijuana card that allows him to have pot, attorney Heidi Pushard said.

If released on bail, Fournier must not have any alcohol, illegal drugs or marijuana derivatives for which he can be searched at random.

