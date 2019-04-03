IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Blair Road.

10:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

11:04 a.m., animal complaints were reported on Allen Street.

11:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

1:32 p.m., needles were recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Bunny Street.

2:37 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at State and Bridge streets.

4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

4:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Winthrop Road.

4:43 p.m., a a dog at large was reported on Duncan Road.

5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

7:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., Richard J. Clarke III, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., Eric Keith Hunter, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 135 Road.

7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126 Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

1:43 p.m., a 29-year-old Anson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

5:18 p.m., a 36-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.

