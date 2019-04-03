IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:12 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:31 a.m., harassment was reported on Blair Road.
10:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
11:04 a.m., animal complaints were reported on Allen Street.
11:26 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
1:32 p.m., needles were recovered on Mount Vernon Avenue.
2 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Bunny Street.
2:37 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported at State and Bridge streets.
4:25 p.m., harassment was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
4:34 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Old Winthrop Road.
4:43 p.m., a a dog at large was reported on Duncan Road.
5:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
6:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
7:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Allen Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., Richard J. Clarke III, 20, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 4:50 p.m., Eric Keith Hunter, 29, of no fixed address, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 7:31 p.m., an assault was reported on Route 135 Road.
7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 126 Road.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., a 44-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.
1:43 p.m., a 29-year-old Anson man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.
5:18 p.m., a 36-year-old Vassalboro man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days.