IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Campbell Road.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on River Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Holley Road.
5:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at North Chesterville Road and Archer Road.
6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on School Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.
7:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Northwest Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Webb Ridge Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parlin Street.
3:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Middle Road.
5:05 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Bennett Avenue.
9:16 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest on West Front Street.
9:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.
9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Woodland Drive.
Wednesday at 7:06 a.m., a welfare check led to an arrest on Waterville Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:33 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.
2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merryfield Avenue.
3:02 p.m., disturbance was reported on Union Street.
3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rideout Street.
4:51 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Redington Street.
5:01 p.m., a fight was reported in The Concourse.
5:08 p.m., disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
8:58 p.m., a report of a fight led to an arrest on Gold Street.
9:00 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Union Street.
9:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Halde Street.
Wednesday at 12:13 a.m., disturbance was reported on Summer Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Masterman Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:11 a.m., Jacob Spencer Violette, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
6:25 p.m., Morgan Elizabeth Shutters, 25, a transient, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., Jack Anthony Barnard, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, juror, informant or victim on two counts, violating condition of release on two counts and domestic violence assault with priors.
5:47 p.m., Kenneth R. Lyons, 25, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and operating under the influence (drugs).
9:54 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release on two counts and trafficking in prison contraband.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., Timothy J. Ezell, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
9:15 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal April 3 police log
-
Liz Soares
Liz Soares: Watching ‘Apollo 11’ brought moon landing memories back to life
-
News
Maine state trooper killed in crash
-
Sports
Alliance of American Football ends first season prematurely
-
Lifestyle
Documentary on Francis Perkins to be screened April 10