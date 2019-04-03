IN ANSON, Tuesday at 3:10 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Campbell Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Browns Corner Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 9:54 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on River Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 11:01 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 4:07 p.m., threatening was reported on Holley Road.

5:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported at North Chesterville Road and Archer Road.

6:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 10:33 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Weston Avenue.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Tuesday at 6:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on School Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 3:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mechanic Street.

7:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 7:59 p.m., threatening was reported on Northwest Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:20 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Webb Ridge Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 12:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Parlin Street.

3:24 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Middle Road.

5:05 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Bennett Avenue.

9:16 p.m., a report of an intoxicated person led to an arrest on West Front Street.

9:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

9:50 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Woodland Drive.

Wednesday at 7:06 a.m., a welfare check led to an arrest on Waterville Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:33 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

2:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Merryfield Avenue.

3:02 p.m., disturbance was reported on Union Street.

3:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rideout Street.

4:51 p.m., an arrest was made on a warrant on Redington Street.

5:01 p.m., a fight was reported in The Concourse.

5:08 p.m., disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

8:58 p.m., a report of a fight led to an arrest on Gold Street.

9:00 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Union Street.

9:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Halde Street.

Wednesday at 12:13 a.m., disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Masterman Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 2:11 a.m., Jacob Spencer Violette, 23, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

6:25 p.m., Morgan Elizabeth Shutters, 25, a transient, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:04 p.m., Jack Anthony Barnard, was arrested on charges of tampering with a witness, juror, informant or victim on two counts, violating condition of release on two counts and domestic violence assault with priors.

5:47 p.m., Kenneth R. Lyons, 25, of Detroit, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and operating under the influence (drugs).

9:54 p.m., Mike S. Medeiros, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release on two counts and trafficking in prison contraband.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 4:53 p.m., Timothy J. Ezell, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

9:15 p.m., Danielle Demeritt, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Share

filed under: