MANCHESTER, N.H. — Elijah Fish, of Gardiner, co-led a volunteer trip to Philadelphia during his winter break through the Saint Anselm College Service & Solidarity Missions Trips Program.

Fish, a junior communication and English double-major, and his group of 12 students worked with the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent De Paul engaging in both educational activities as well as service grounding in Catholic Social Teaching, the corporal works of mercy, and the mission of St. Vincent De Paul.

This winter break, 158 Saint Anselm students journeyed across the U.S. and abroad serving others. Run by the Office of Campus Ministry, the program has offered service trips during winter and spring breaks for 29 years providing participants not only with the opportunity to serve others but also with an experience that further develops lessons learned in the classroom.

