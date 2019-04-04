IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hope Way.
11:10 a.m., simple assault was reported on Alden Avenue.
11:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Court Street.
1:10 p.m., a reported wild animal problem resulted in an animal being taken to the shelter from New England Road.
1:19 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Water Street.
1:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
3:03 p.m., a theft was reported on Riverside Drive.
4:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stony Brook Road.
5:49 p.m., a theft was reported on Willow Street.
7:58 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
Thursday at 12:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:57 p.m., harassment was reported near Brunswick Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 1:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Route 126.
IN RANDOLPH, Thursday at 2:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., Michelle A. Arbour, 41, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating her conditions of release and theft elevated by two priors following a report of shoplifting on Stephen King Drive.
8:38 p.m., Derrick M. Nirza, 31, of Augusta, and Katherine E. Spiller, 30, of Augusta, were arrested on respective outstanding warrants following a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:48 p.m., Charlie C. Look, 56, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of theft of property valued under $500 in the aforementioned incident on Stephen King Drive.
